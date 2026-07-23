Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Water Goddess's avatar
Water Goddess
20h

“Ego kibble”. 😆 thank you for that!

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Amy's avatar
Amy
6h

I have a ghosted story to beat the band. I guess I’ll have to write it. I fooled the ghoster into thinking I wanted a relationship with him.

And then he learned I was and still was married. So he ghosted me and lost a friend. And when he came back he wanted something from me , and I told the producer of a film he was making not until he apologized. He apologized, after the producer told him all about my hub. And then he said I had no idea you were married.

And yes we do speak now.

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