Man, Trump must be shaking right now. He’s scared. He’s absolutely petrified of having the Epstein Files leak out with his name in it. So, of course, he’s doing an “extinction burst” style of fighting against their release, in a desperate bid to get attention paid elsewhere.

I’m pretty sure the bombings he’s done are part of the distraction, but there’s a bigger issue. As the Epstein Files get released, more and more secrets about America have started to flood out of the White House. The goal is clear: to divert attention to anything other than the Files.

In recent weeks, Trump has started to release information about aliens.

via High Strangeness, Reddit

Or rather, he’s started to call for the release on top secret files about alien life. To me, this is not a surprise. People have been asking what’s going on with the strange crafts in the sky for the better part of 50 years.

Even so, this is a major change from the regular government-approved discourse about aliens, UFOs, UAPs, and USOs. Up until 2000 or so, discussions about aliens were still considered “crazy crackpot” things. We were called crazy.

Now, the government is saying they will start releasing information they have on alien life. While I could write a lot about aliens and what my thoughts are, the truth is that this is a major attention grab on behalf of Trump.

There are reasons why governments stay silent on alien lifeforms. Alien life would likely cause religions to fall apart, not to mention mass hysteria. It would have to be a “slow burn” in terms of reveals.

He also started to bomb Iran — and that is a Biblical issue.

It’s no secret that America’s GOP has a lot of cult-like behavior. Part of this deals with Christian fundies trying to push for the end of the world. In fact, Christian nationalists are openly influencing our political moves here and abroad.

Recently, Trump decided to bomb Iran. There was no Congressional approval for this, nor for most of the other wars that he had kicked off. He just told the military to do this and they did.

What’s wild is that the troops who did the bombing were told that this was a way to get Armageddon’s Biblical battle to start. In other words, he’s trying to kickstart the end of the world as a way to get people talking.

However, it’s not just about getting people talking with Iran. No, what Trump is doing is something a little more nefarious and a lot more cult-like.

You have to remember that Trump is effectively the same as a cult leader. The people in his cult are trying to start the end of the world because they believe it will save them. His followers want the end times to start now and they believe he can make it happen.

He’s starting wars that are aligned with Christian extremist doctrine for this reason. This is his way of pandering to Christian Evangelical extremists. He knows they would eat it up and forgive whatever is in the Epstein Files if he starts a battle in Armageddon.

This is the type of move that people make when they want to be seen as a demigod among people. He (and the rest of the GOP) is literally weaponizing religion and war to keep his ratings high and keep him in power.

One has to wonder what on earth is in the Epstein Files that scares Trump to the point of doing this.

If there’s one thing a lot of people realized about Donald Trump, it’s that he’s really, really desperate to cover up the Epstein Files. All this talk about alien life, all these wars, heck, even the insane policies he’s been enacting in America — they’re all there to get peoples’ eyes off the files.

We’ve already seen evidence that Donald Trump scrubbed his name out of the files that have already been released to the public. In fact, we already know for a fact that many of the files have been altered or even faked as a way to cover up what’s really in them.

Trump’s use of religious war is a desperate, clawed extinction burst of an attempt to bury what he and his cronies did. And what’s more is that he knows something about what happened on that island that was absolutely, shockingly horrific.

Don’t believe me? Consider the following things:

Trump himself said he could shoot a man in broad daylight and his followers wouldn’t care. He was right. Right now, many of his followers have already are coming up with reasons to excuse his sexual assaults of children or even admitting that they wouldn’t care if he raped their kids.

Nobody seems to be more afraid of the files’ release than Trump. Whatever he did had to be leagues worse than anything else anyone else did.

We already know Trump has foul taste in bed. He’s repeatedly documented as having an interest in children under 18. This has not shaken many of his followers.

In order for many of his Evangelical followers to back away, Trump would have had to do something insanely obscene. Evangelicals who wanted power basically turned this orange bastard into their own anointed living deity. They did this because they knew Trump would pander to them and turn a blind eye to the crimes they committed.

Having a god-emperor is a corrupt system’s wet dream, but it’d also absolve the man of crimes. So, let’s be straight for a minute: Trump was placed there because he’s a puppet for others. His followers think that he is the “chosen one” for God’s will.

So, why is he so scared? Why is he so worried that he’ll lose his followers if the Files get leaked involving him? It’s clear he’s got them in the bag, even if he did rape a bunch of children.

Trump, if nothing else, is a man who loves money and profit. These wars are not profitable for most people, including most of his own investors. It’s also a massive hit to his popularity. So, what gives? Why is he doing this?

I think it all has to do with his cult power.

Speaking as someone who grew up cult-adjacent, I have to say that it takes a LOT to break a cultist’s image of their leader.

Cult members are not easy to shake in terms of their loyalty. People don’t understand how loyal cultists are until they see their behavior up close and personal. Trump is a perfect example of a political Jim Jones. His followers are the People’s Temple of politics.

Cultists will give all their worldly possessions to the leader. They will forsake their own families for their leader. They have even killed themselves and others for the sake of their leader. A cult is not a normal group of people; there’s nothing rational about them.

When a cult gets as “deep in” as Trump’s, it’s damn near impossible to shake that cult allegiance to the leader. You can show them mountains of proof to the contrary, but it won’t work. They won’t budge for damn near anything.

In order for a cult leader to lose his followers, one of four things usually has to happen:

He has to harm the members of his cult in a way that can’t be easily explained away. If a cult member gets hurt after being totally devout, they tend to question things. This is why a lot of Trumpers are starting to question their choices right now: Trump’s policies hurt them.

He has to have his mask drop in an unmistakable way. For example, if a cult leader has a hot mic and is caught saying something like, “I just want this stupid bitch to die so that I can take her money in the will,” that might get people to rethink being his follower.

He has to do something so awful, so heinous that the whole facade falls apart. For example, let’s say there’s a cult that worships dogs as a holy animal. Harming a dog is absolutely taboo to them. In fact, dogs get better food than humans do. If the cult leader is caught killing a dog, that would make cultists rethink the cult.

The cult’s prophesies and/or doctrine have to repeatedly get proven wrong. Hm. How often have cults used the end of the world as a reason to act or support someone, again? Really sus, isn’t it?

These four items are what caues a “Click Moment,” or a moment where cultists realize they’ve been suckered into a cult for the benefit of someone else.

People are starting to turn against Trump. His numbers are falling, the GOP just lost a major seat in Texas with a 32-point swing, and the writing is on the wall. Trump is trying his damnedest to keep control over his cult and this is a last-ditch effort.

Trump is using his “Armageddon” battle as a way to drum up support for his presidency. It’s his way of trying to push the Bible prophecy into coming true, which in turn, would ensure that believers never leave his side…no matter what they find out he did.

Needless to say, this all paints a picture that suggests that Trump is terrified of what is in those files. Whatever it is is enough to make him worry that his cult members will have a Click Moment en masse. Should that happen, all of the wealth and freedom he currently has will go away overnight.

So, what’s in the Epstein Files?

Great question. I don’t know, but I can tell you that it’s enough to scare the shit out of Trump. There is evidence that Trump had Epstein killed in prison as a way to ensure that he shuts up. That was (allegedly) his close friend.

Trump has been going to crazy lengths to cover up the Epstein Files. To me, this says that it’s not about the profit. In fact, money may not even have anything to do with it. Considering how much he adores money, that’s saying something.

In my opinion, Trump’s actions show that he is terrified of being exposed for a crime that would make even his most loyal cultists back away. It had to be beyond bad, beyond rape for him to behave the way that he is.

Now what is it that he’s so desperate to hide? I don’t know. And honestly, I’m not sure my PTSD would be happy to find out. However, I hope it gets uncovered — both for the victims’ sake and the sake of our country.