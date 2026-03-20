You know, for all the whining men do about women being treated “so much better” than men, women really deal with a lot of shit. It almost seems like dealing with male insults and male aggression is a part of being female these days.

If you’re female-presenting and online, chances are sky high that you’ve had men leave really nasty remarks on your content. You might have even had the displeasure of dealing with rape threats and death threats from rando’s like I did.

Online, women get victimized by everything from creepy comments on photos to weird attempts to “humble” them. In a society where women were treated like people, this would be the moment guys would come in to clap back at these trolls.

Obvi, we don’t get that luxury online because our society (and most of the men in it) are sick, sad puppies. Since women can’t expect men to protect them from other men, it comes as no surprise that women are getting more protective of one another.

In recent months, I’ve started to notice a new trend among women.

Not too long ago, there was a point where I noticed a lot of women just feeling despondent about not finding a decent man. Upset over the way men felt entitled to their bodies, women seemed to go through a grieving process.

In the past, women used to excuse a lot of shit behavior from men as cluelessness. These days, there has been too much evidence proving that men knew what they were doing. And in a fucked up, weird way, realizing that so much of the abuse and maltreatment was done on purpose seems to have sparked a shockwave in the dating world.

It started with grief.

Some of us grieved the marriages we always wanted but gave up on. Others grieved the idea of what men were supposed to be, unable to handle the trauma that comes with dealing with the average man. Still more, like me, questioned why women always were blamed for “choosing wrong,” only to get crucified when we choose to eschew dating altogether.

Some still tried to bargain with men or try to argue in good faith with them over why women deserve to be treated well. Eventually, more and more women just gave up trying this route — myself included. It’s not women’s role to tell adult men how to be decent people.

Bargaining is a part of the seven stages of grief. Most women have now moved onto acceptance rather than despair.

Then, something interesting happened: women began to decenter men.

The last stage of grief is acceptance: realizing that things aren’t going to change, that a major loss or disappointment has occurred, and that you’re going to have to live with it. This is where most women are these days.

In the past six years or so, a growing global movement has started to come to the forefront. Call it #4B or call it decentering men or whatever, but more and more women stopped focusing on dating, love, and men as a whole.

When I was growing up, women would say “when I get married.” It started to turn into “if I get married,” or even, “Why would I want to marry a man, anyway?”

This isn’t just an American thing. Women in areas of the world where survival often depends on a men are now increasingly choosing to gamble their fate by just saying no to any wedding ring.

Men don’t seem to like this at all and are reacting like angry little children.

Lately, I’ve noticed a lot of “alpha male” types trying to humble women by insulting them. This is particularly true online, where guys seem to make a sport of it — as if that’s actually going to make women rethink avoiding them.

Basically, this is how kids act when they are told their toys are getting taken away: insulting the parents, saying they “didn’t like the toys anyway,” and whining that this is “not their fault!”

This has become the go-to for guys who clearly know what women want. Because, you know, nothing shows a man is safe like a man who screeches, verbally abuses, and berates women online. Am I right, ladies?

Women are starting to fight back against “humblers” in a number of ways.

The latest behavior of humbling seems to have gotten a growing number of women to run out of fucks to give. Humbling has only repulsed women away — often permanently.

One of the most common ways that women handle this type of behavior is the Instant Ghost.

Ever have a woman suddenly stop talking to you after an off-color joke? That’s the Instant Ghost. It’s a technique advocated by women in the sex work industry because they know that men often view any attention as a net benefit, even if that attention is negative toward them.

Ghosting is a way of saying, “You’re done. You’re not getting any attention from me. I’m not playing this game.”

Online, banning users from commenting on posts and blocking them is the other way to handle this via Instant Ghost. I’ve noticed certain female-oriented dating coaches doing this when men can’t provide research backing their claim that “body count matters.”

Nothing upsets misogynists more than the realization that women are not even going to entertain a bullshit bad faith argument. Ooh, it burns up those guys. And I love that for them.

But in recent years, I started to notice women clapping back toward men.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve started to notice influencers clapping back at male haters more and more these days. Whether it’s female influencers picking apart men’s appearances or hitting them with obvious facts about themselves, it’s a refreshing change of pace.

One thing that has become abundantly clear watching these women get mean is that the guys who dish verbal abuse can’t take it when it’s handed back to them.

And some have decided that the best defense is a mean offense.

Has anyone else noticed women getting increasingly mean toward men in general? Not even when rejecting them, but genuinely just appearing disgusted by their very presence or refusing to back down when called a misandrist?

I’ve noticed that too.

And honestly? It seems to be one of the few things that really straighten trolls out. It makes sense, too. Male trolls are validation junkies — and trying to win over a “mean” woman seems to be a goal of theirs.

Of course, by the time a woman gets to this point, it’s rare that she’d ever bother giving a guy a benefit of a doubt. So, perhaps it’s a moot point.

I don’t think men are ready to see the very real feminine rage boiling up online.

There’s a certain quote that really started to echo online. Margaret Atwood has often been quoted as saying, “At core, men are afraid women will laugh at them, while at core, women are afraid men will kill them.”

Men keep asking women to handle their egos with kid gloves, despite women’s rights being rolled back by male hands. And you know what? I’m starting to see more and more women take off their gloves.

Women are starting to get fed up. It’s not just fatigue from emotional labor, exhaustion from gaslighting, or trauma boiling up. It’s a type of slow-burning rage that makes women stop seeing men as potential dates and starts making women see them as the enemy.

And I don’t think most men are ready to experience a world where women truly do see them as the enemy. What will happen now is beyond anyone’s guess, but I personally hope it’s not too late for people to change their ways.