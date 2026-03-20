Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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LoFiPressWA's avatar
LoFiPressWA
4h

I have two amazing male partners who are respectful and kind and thoughtful- just good men - and could not be happier. I had no idea how rare they were, and I'm in my 40s, so my dudes didn't grow up with the manosphere fucking up their baselines of reality. But I have met many MANY men who I wouldn't give a second chance to, and of all the blessings in my life, not needing to look for love in the current crop of dudes is pretty high on the damn list. I feel for my friends that are still looking for the right partner, and remind them frequently that while they want a partner, they are whole and complete without one, and should never settle for something less than they deserve.

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1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
17m

What I'm wondering is, where are the serious men in the room? Where are all the men who hear negativity from other men towards women and they don't speak up? This shy looking-at-your-shoes acceptance of misogyny is something new to me, I didn't used to see it, and it's nuts now. I mean, I feel like everywhere I go, I see this crap, and it makes ME look bad. It feels like you have an entire generation of young adults now who EXPECT dim misogyny coming out of the mouths of young and middle-aged men as if it's acceptable. When I speak out about it, yes, I'm mad that women are being treated like this. But I admit, it's also a bit of ego -- stop making me look like a fool just because you're a fool, you damned fool boy. It's just boys and boys and more boys refusing to be the adult in the room and it's embarrassing.

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