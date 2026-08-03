via Reddit r /D4vidiots

As most of my readers know, I’m pretty interested in that D4vd criminal case. In it, the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas has been found in the trunk of pop star D4vd’s rented Tesla. Things got very fishy, very fast.

David Anthony Burke, also known as D4vd, is currently awaiting trial. If found guilty, he might get the death penalty. However, that’s far from the craziest evidence we’ve seen so far. Per my last article…

Celeste was coerced into having multiple abortions.

Celeste threatened to go public with D4vd’s abuse.

There may have been other victims of David’s pedophilia.

Other people clearly knew about the situation and did nothing.

Now, more evidence came out about David’s entourage. I’ve said this before, but I really get the feeling that David had at least one accomplice for the murder. At the very least, it’s clear others knew he had killed a person and chose to do nothing.

Since the murder trial is underway, let’s talk about how others might get implicated and why I think each had a role to play.

Let’s talk about the main three suspects: Neo, Aysia, and Sheldon.

Neo (leftmost)

Almost immediately after the body was found, people gave Neo the side-eye. They knew that Neo was D4vd’s right-hand man and often acted as the guy who relied on D4vd’s money for much of his lifestyle.

Unsurprisingly, Neo has already been arrested in connection to the case. Though technically, it’s because he had not shown up to court and that means he had open warrants.

Sheldon (not pictured)

Sheldon Jacques was D4vd’s live-in bodyguard and has already been implicated in (at the very least) being aware of D4vd’s relationship with Celeste. The fact that he was a live-in guard already makes it clear that he likely had to have known something.

Court documents show that Sheldon was likely the bodyguard who helped with “Operation Awesome,” which involved kidnapping Celeste from her parents’ home to stay with Burke.

same thread

Yep. He definitely seems to have helped D4vd along with his plans, at least in my opinion.

Aysia (girl to the right of D4vd)

Aysia is the girl right next to David and she has a lot of explaining to do. She also has been getting a lot of heat online as a result of her alleged involvement.

Out of all the people seemingly involved with this case, Aysia tends to be the one who grabs my attention the most. Let’s talk about why this is the case.