Society is not kind to divorced women.

It’s not.

Most women who are granted child support don’t get full amount. Most women are more likely to deal with poverty after divorce than men. And in many cases, women have to give up their homes, spend thousands, and more to get away from their exes.

When women get divorced, it’s a story often painted as a woman who has found someone better, wanted to upgrade, or just stopped loving a man. It’s never that. No one, regardless of gender, makes a divorce decision with ease.

I thought that I would be one of the rare few who didn’t really feel much during a divorce. As it turns out, that was a lie. My body kept the score, even when I thought I was mostly “over it.”