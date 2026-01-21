As a person who (up until recently) ate, slept, and breathed nightlife, most of my youth was spent partying. I have stories about underground raves breaking out into orgiastic bangers, stories about police raiding parties, and also stories about stupid stuff DJs do.

Above all, as a low-key icon of the underground nightlife scene in New York, I have stories about drugs and drinking. I’m a bit of a notorious trainwreck — at least, I was up until my sobriety. I’m far from alone in this, too.

Most older Millennials and Gen X people I know have their own party “war stories.” It’s not just wastoids like me, either. Even college grads have their era of drinking, thanks to fraternity parties.

Yet, when I talk to people who are younger than me, I find something strange is going on: they don’t have war stories of their own.

As a nightlife fiend, it’s hard for me to imagine a young life without sex, drugs, and EDM.

Admittedly, I took it way further than most people ever do. However, even when I’m with “civilians” of my own age, I usually can exchange stories about dumb things we’ve done while drunk.

With people under 30, there’s a growing percentage of people who have never really gotten blitzed at a party. In fact, alcohol manufacturers are starting to break a sweat because Gen Z drinks so much less than previous generations.

Drug usage, too, has started to slump with younger generations — to a point. While legal drugs like marijuana and Adderall have been seeing the biggest rises since they are legal and often even prescribed. Studies seem to be mixed on illegal drugs like coke and fetty.

Club culture is also ailing, with most clubgoers being over the age of 30. In the 2000s, this was unthinkable. I still remember seeing people

Heck, even sex is off the table for many people of Gen Z. I’ve heard younger women boasting about celibacy, which honestly makes sense these days. But I’m shocked to see how fast the decline of sex has happened in our society too.